Brokerages Set American Axle (AXL) Target Price at $19.50

Shares of American Axle (NYSE:AXL) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

AXL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Axle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Axle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.34 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of American Axle to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of American Axle in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of American Axle in a research report on Sunday, January 21st.

In related news, insider Alberto L. Satine sold 25,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $380,488.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Thanopoulos sold 116,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $1,845,866.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,811.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 329,751 shares of company stock valued at $5,138,985. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of American Axle by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,773 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in American Axle by 2.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 127,927 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in American Axle by 128.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,657 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in American Axle by 2.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 174,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in American Axle by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,336,176 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,755,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter.

American Axle traded up $0.05, reaching $15.56, on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 19,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,404,818. American Axle has a 12 month low of $15.46 and a 12 month high of $15.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

American Axle (NYSE:AXL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.17. American Axle had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. American Axle’s revenue was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that American Axle will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, driveshafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

