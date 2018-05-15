Brokerages Expect Trustmark (TRMK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $152.47 Million

Equities analysts predict that Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) will announce $152.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Trustmark’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $151.40 million to $154.40 million. Trustmark posted sales of $157.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full year sales of $613.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $609.90 million to $618.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $637.33 million per share, with estimates ranging from $627.50 million to $644.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Trustmark.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. Trustmark had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $152.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Trustmark’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRMK. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Trustmark to $33.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Trustmark in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Trustmark traded down $0.20, reaching $32.02, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 125,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Trustmark has a 1 year low of $31.90 and a 1 year high of $32.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMK. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Trustmark by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 439,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,019,000 after purchasing an additional 13,866 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 247.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 9,918 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark in the 4th quarter valued at about $363,000. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Trustmark in the 4th quarter valued at about $396,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Trustmark by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 56,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

