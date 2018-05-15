Brokerages Expect Triumph Bancorp (TBK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) to report earnings per share of $0.49 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. Triumph Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.47. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $52.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.34 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 11.67%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TBK shares. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. B. Riley raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $249,000. 50.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TBK stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.05. 7,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,217. Triumph Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $39.10 and a fifty-two week high of $40.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.93.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

