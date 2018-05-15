Brokerages Expect Tower International (TOWR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $558.24 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tower International (NYSE:TOWR) will post sales of $558.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tower International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $557.58 million and the highest estimate coming in at $558.90 million. Tower International posted sales of $489.93 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tower International will report full year sales of $2.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.26 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tower International.

Tower International (NYSE:TOWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $563.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.67 million. Tower International had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 2.32%. Tower International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TOWR shares. ValuEngine upgraded Tower International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tower International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase decreased their price target on Tower International from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tower International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Tower International during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Tower International during the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tower International during the 4th quarter worth about $319,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tower International by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,514 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in Tower International by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 18,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Tower International opened at $27.75 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.48 million, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.33. Tower International has a twelve month low of $27.70 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Tower International’s payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

Tower International Company Profile

Tower International, Inc manufactures and sells engineered automotive structural metal components and assemblies primarily for original equipment manufacturers. It operates in two segments, North America and Europe. The company provides body structures and assemblies, including structural metal components, which comprise body pillars, roof rails, and side sills; and Class A surfaces and assemblies that consist of body sides, hoods, doors, fenders, and pickup truck boxes.

