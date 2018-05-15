Brokerages Expect Mindbody Inc. (MB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Analysts predict that Mindbody Inc. (NASDAQ:MB) will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Mindbody’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is ($0.09). Mindbody posted earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mindbody will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mindbody.

Mindbody (NASDAQ:MB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $53.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.84 million. Mindbody had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. Mindbody’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.

MB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mindbody from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Mindbody in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mindbody from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Mindbody in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mindbody from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.86.

In other Mindbody news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp acquired 147,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.56 per share, with a total value of $5,381,229.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Lee Stollmeyer sold 17,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $634,346.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,075 shares of company stock valued at $8,204,043 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AGF Investments America Inc. acquired a new stake in Mindbody in the 1st quarter valued at about $657,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Mindbody by 153.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 93,865 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Mindbody by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 187,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after acquiring an additional 36,605 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Mindbody in the 4th quarter valued at about $453,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Mindbody by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mindbody stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.60. 1,121,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,905. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.17 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 8.10. Mindbody has a 52-week low of $37.90 and a 52-week high of $38.55.

About Mindbody

MINDBODY, Inc operates a cloud-based business management software and payments platform for the small and medium-sized businesses in the wellness services industry. Its platform enables businesses to run, market, and build scheduling and online booking, performance tracking, staff management, client relationship management, integrated payment processing, retail point-of-sale, purchase tracking, inventory, hardware integration, analytics and reporting, branded Web, mobility, social integration, client acquisition dashboard, security and compliance, and integration with other cloud-based partners for yoga, Pilates, indoor cycling, group and personal training, boutique fitness, salons, spas, and integrative health businesses.

