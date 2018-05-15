Brokerages Expect Corporate Capital Trust (CCT) to Announce $0.43 EPS

Corporate Capital Trust (NYSE:CCT) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $19.75 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.43 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Corporate Capital Trust an industry rank of 103 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corporate Capital Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corporate Capital Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo began coverage on shares of Corporate Capital Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of CCT stock opened at $16.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Corporate Capital Trust has a 12-month low of $16.57 and a 12-month high of $16.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.4022 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. Corporate Capital Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 104.55%.

In related news, Director Frederick Arnold acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Philip Davidson bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $467,030 in the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in Corporate Capital Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $1,063,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in Corporate Capital Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $8,924,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Corporate Capital Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $929,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Corporate Capital Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, Ares Management LLC bought a new position in Corporate Capital Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $7,393,000. 13.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corporate Capital Trust Company Profile

Corporate Capital Trust Inc is headquartered in Orlando, Florida, United States and is engaged in the financial intermediation activities. The company offers Trust. The company was founded in 2010.

