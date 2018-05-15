Brokerages Expect BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) to Post $0.14 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) will report $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. BioMarin Pharmaceutical reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.06). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $358.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.24 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BMRN shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase cut their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $131.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.60.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 2,105 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.04, for a total transaction of $166,379.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,120,634.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 309 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total transaction of $26,561.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,575,049.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,587 shares of company stock valued at $10,197,260. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.84 on Tuesday, reaching $88.70. The stock had a trading volume of 820,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,090. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $87.65 and a 1 year high of $88.67. The company has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.39 and a beta of 1.68.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme that is used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Firdapse for Lambert Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome.

