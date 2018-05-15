Brokerages Expect Aetna (AET) to Post $3.12 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Aetna (NYSE:AET) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Aetna’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.94 and the highest is $3.32. Aetna posted earnings of $3.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Aetna will report full-year earnings of $11.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.80 to $11.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $12.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.83 to $12.84. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aetna.

Aetna (NYSE:AET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.32 billion. Aetna had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Aetna’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on AET shares. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Aetna in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Aetna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Aetna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $187.89 to $212.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective on shares of Aetna in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Aetna from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.72.

AET stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,610,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,414. The company has a market cap of $57.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Aetna has a fifty-two week low of $176.71 and a fifty-two week high of $177.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Aetna’s payout ratio is currently 20.28%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aetna by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,300,000 after purchasing an additional 485,000 shares during the period. OZ Management LP boosted its position in shares of Aetna by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. OZ Management LP now owns 3,511,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,460,000 after purchasing an additional 66,302 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aetna by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,279,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,650,000 after purchasing an additional 41,616 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Aetna by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,797,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,859 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Aetna by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,704,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,900,000 after purchasing an additional 987,156 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aetna Company Profile

Aetna Inc operates as a health care benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Care, Group Insurance, and Large Case Pensions. The Health Care segment offers medical, pharmacy benefit management service, dental, behavioral health, and vision plans on an insured and employer-funded basis.

