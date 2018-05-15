Brokerages Anticipate Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) will post ($0.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. Sangamo Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to $0.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to $0.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $12.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.09 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.96% and a negative net margin of 126.96%. The company’s revenue was up 270.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SGMO. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

In other news, VP Edward R. Conner sold 5,000 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $81,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Curt A. Herberts III sold 8,163 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $163,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,788 shares in the company, valued at $455,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,539 shares of company stock worth $1,657,925 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMO. Alexandria Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,179,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 331.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 505,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,605,000 after buying an additional 388,480 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 665,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,921,000 after buying an additional 341,075 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 911,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,948,000 after buying an additional 336,107 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 908.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 290,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 261,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGMO stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329,208. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.57 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.78. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $14.95 and a 12-month high of $15.55.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, formerly Sangamo BioSciences, Inc, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is focused on translating science into genomic therapies that transform patients’ lives using the Company’s platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation and cell therapy.

