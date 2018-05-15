Brokerages Anticipate Republic Services (RSG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.54 Billion

Brokerages expect Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) to report sales of $2.54 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Republic Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.55 billion. Republic Services posted sales of $2.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full-year sales of $10.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.04 billion to $10.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $10.51 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $10.48 billion to $10.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Republic Services.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Republic Services had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RSG shares. Argus raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.14.

Republic Services traded down $0.13, reaching $67.78, during trading hours on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 1,303,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,958. The firm has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.54. Republic Services has a 52 week low of $67.69 and a 52 week high of $68.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 29th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 56.79%.

In other news, Director Ramon A. Rodriguez sold 8,118 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total transaction of $540,821.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,341.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Ark Jon Vander sold 9,236 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.45, for a total transaction of $632,204.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $822,152.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,854 shares of company stock worth $1,743,880 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RSG. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 507.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1,070.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. 61.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

