Brokerages Anticipate Pzena Investment Management Inc (PZN) to Announce $0.19 EPS

Pzena Investment Management Inc (NYSE:PZN) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $13.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.19 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Pzena Investment Management an industry rank of 203 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PZN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pzena Investment Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Pzena Investment Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Pzena Investment Management from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

NYSE:PZN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.04. 44,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,875. Pzena Investment Management has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $9.18. The company has a market cap of $628.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.81.

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Pzena Investment Management had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $39.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.62 million. research analysts predict that Pzena Investment Management will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Pzena Investment Management’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PZN. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Pzena Investment Management by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,478,369 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,454,000 after acquiring an additional 100,123 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Pzena Investment Management by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 747,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,973,000 after acquiring an additional 52,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Pzena Investment Management by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 435,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 31,476 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Pzena Investment Management by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 367,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Pzena Investment Management by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 162,993 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 75,046 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.53% of the company’s stock.

About Pzena Investment Management

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.

