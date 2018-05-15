Brokerages Anticipate La-Z-Boy (LZB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $426.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) to report sales of $426.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for La-Z-Boy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $423.00 million and the highest is $429.20 million. La-Z-Boy posted sales of $412.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 19th.

On average, analysts expect that La-Z-Boy will report full year sales of $1.59 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.64 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover La-Z-Boy.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $413.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.67 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

In related news, VP Louis M. Riccio, Jr. sold 65,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total transaction of $2,090,665.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 95,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,248.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of La-Z-Boy traded down $0.05, reaching $29.60, during trading on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 203,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,869. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.87. La-Z-Boy has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

