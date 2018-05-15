Brokerages Anticipate East West Bancorp (EWBC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $383.17 Million

Brokerages expect East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) to announce $383.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $378.60 million and the highest is $385.20 million. East West Bancorp reported sales of $337.49 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.72 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for East West Bancorp.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $401.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.81 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 32.46% and a return on equity of 14.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.23.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $70.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.42. East West Bancorp has a twelve month low of $69.73 and a twelve month high of $70.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.12%.

In other news, CEO Dominic Ng sold 5,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total transaction of $401,719.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 511,016 shares in the company, valued at $35,571,823.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Irene H. Oh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $341,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,454.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,712 shares of company stock valued at $2,834,043. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 72,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 56.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 29,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 10,646 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 105.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 516,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,310,000 after purchasing an additional 264,717 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 17.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $3,202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, business executives, professionals, and other individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

