Brokerages Anticipate Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. (GNMX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aevi Genomic Medicine’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.15). Aevi Genomic Medicine posted earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Aevi Genomic Medicine will report full year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.58). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.57). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aevi Genomic Medicine.

Aevi Genomic Medicine (NASDAQ:GNMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aevi Genomic Medicine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

GNMX stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. Aevi Genomic Medicine has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $1.52.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Aevi Genomic Medicine by 515.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 78,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Aevi Genomic Medicine by 4,715.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 99,018 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Aevi Genomic Medicine by 433.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 130,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 106,178 shares during the period. 20.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aevi Genomic Medicine

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which has completed Phase II/III SAGA trial for the treatment of a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients who have genetic mutations that disrupt the mGluR network resulting in glutamate imbalance; and AEVI-002, an anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset Crohn's disease.

