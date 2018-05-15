Broadvision (BVSN) Given Daily Media Impact Rating of -0.04

Media stories about Broadvision (NASDAQ:BVSN) have been trending somewhat negative on Tuesday, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Broadvision earned a media sentiment score of -0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the technology company an impact score of 47.444893895282 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Broadvision traded up $2.15, hitting $2.15, during trading hours on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. 50,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,984. Broadvision has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $2.05.

Broadvision (NASDAQ:BVSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. Broadvision had a negative net margin of 145.61% and a negative return on equity of 92.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter.

BroadVision, Inc is engaged in electronic commerce business solutions. The company’s products include Clearvale, Vmoso and BroadVision9. The company was founded by Pehong Chen in May 1993 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

