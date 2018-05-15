Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) Stake Boosted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,884,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,619,000 after acquiring an additional 818,115 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,594,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,041,000 after acquiring an additional 61,117 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,379,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,975,000 after acquiring an additional 380,595 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,961,000 after acquiring an additional 49,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,180,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,919,000 after acquiring an additional 18,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Several research firms have commented on BR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.25.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, insider Robert F. Kalenka sold 13,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.45, for a total transaction of $1,580,524.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 1,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.73, for a total value of $137,331.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,884.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 129,689 shares of company stock worth $13,527,971 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions opened at $116.03 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.86. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a twelve month low of $116.32 and a twelve month high of $118.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.33% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.65%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.