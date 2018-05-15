British Land (BTLCY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BTLCY. Citigroup cut British Land from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded British Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded British Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.

OTCMKTS:BTLCY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.48. The stock had a trading volume of 6,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,844. British Land has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $9.90.

British Land Company Profile

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £18.1 billion (British Land share:£13.5 billion) as at 30 September 2017 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.