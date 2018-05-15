British American Tobacco (BTI) Given Daily Media Impact Score of 0.08

Headlines about British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. British American Tobacco earned a news sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 45.6451765188641 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern's analysis:

NYSE BTI traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $51.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,992,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,145,198. The stock has a market cap of $109.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. British American Tobacco has a 1 year low of $51.23 and a 1 year high of $52.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be issued a $0.6792 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.62%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BTI shares. Piper Jaffray downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. British American Tobacco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

