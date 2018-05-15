Bristow Group (BRS) Bonds Rise 1.3% During Trading

An issue of Bristow Group Inc (NYSE:BRS) debt rose 1.3% as a percentage of its face value during trading on Monday. The high-yield issue of debt has a 6.25% coupon and is set to mature on October 15, 2022. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $85.25 and were trading at $84.00 last week. Price changes in a company’s debt in credit markets sometimes predict parallel changes in its share price.

BRS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Bristow Group from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bristow Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Bristow Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Bristow Group traded up $0.30, reaching $17.92, during midday trading on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. 554,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,960. The stock has a market cap of $623.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Bristow Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.76 and a fifty-two week high of $17.94.

Bristow Group (NYSE:BRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $345.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.10 million. Bristow Group had a negative net margin of 12.13% and a negative return on equity of 7.91%. Bristow Group’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Bristow Group Inc will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider L. Don Miller bought 2,000 shares of Bristow Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.58 per share, with a total value of $25,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,623.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Baliff bought 3,900 shares of Bristow Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.97 per share, for a total transaction of $50,583.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,974.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRS. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristow Group by 661.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 607,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,894,000 after purchasing an additional 527,444 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Bristow Group by 14.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,540,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,022,000 after purchasing an additional 315,302 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Bristow Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,960,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bristow Group by 1,537.2% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 149,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 139,993 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in Bristow Group in the first quarter worth $1,392,000.

Bristow Group Inc provides industrial aviation services to the offshore energy companies in Europe Caspian, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers helicopter transportation services to transport personnel between onshore bases and offshore production platforms, drilling rigs, and other installations, as well as to transport time-sensitive equipment to these offshore locations.

