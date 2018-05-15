Bread (BRD) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $330,383.00

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Over the last seven days, Bread has traded 15% lower against the dollar. One Bread token can now be bought for $0.67 or 0.00007904 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, OKEx and Cobinhood. Bread has a market cap of $59.93 million and approximately $330,383.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00008313 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004147 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00023761 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000811 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.74 or 0.00758776 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00056630 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011722 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00149217 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00093514 BTC.

About Bread

Bread’s launch date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bread’s official website is BRD.com . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bread

Bread can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Binance and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

