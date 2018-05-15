BP (BP) Price Target Raised to GBX 610

BP (LON:BP) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at HSBC from GBX 600 ($8.14) to GBX 610 ($8.27) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. HSBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BP. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on BP from GBX 575 ($7.80) to GBX 610 ($8.27) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on BP from GBX 565 ($7.66) to GBX 580 ($7.87) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 530 ($7.19) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.60) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 563.25 ($7.64).

BP traded up GBX 6.70 ($0.09), reaching GBX 577.20 ($7.83), during midday trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,400,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,510,000. BP has a 52-week low of GBX 436.95 ($5.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 536.20 ($7.27).

In related news, insider Brian Gilvary bought 55 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 572 ($7.76) per share, with a total value of £314.60 ($426.75). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 185 shares of company stock worth $94,640.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

