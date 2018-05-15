BOX (BOX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

BOX (NYSE:BOX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Box continues to reap benefit from its strength across international markets. The company is witnessing increasing adoption of its cloud management platform by its existing clients. Hence, high retention rate will continue to boost its top-line. Moreover, Box’s strong focus on enriching its cloud content management and AI platforms will drive growth in fiscal 2019. Estimates have been stable lately ahead of the company’s Q1 earnings release. The company has a positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to over a year. However, the company has been incurring losses since its inception and does not expect profits in the foreseeable future. Also, sluggish growth in paid customers remains a concern.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Vetr upgraded shares of BOX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.97 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of BOX in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of BOX traded up $0.28, hitting $27.42, during midday trading on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The company had a trading volume of 146,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,910,171. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. BOX has a twelve month low of $26.45 and a twelve month high of $27.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.60 and a beta of 1.12.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $136.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.61 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 30.62% and a negative return on equity of 433.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that BOX will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 100,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $2,087,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at $120,837.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 10,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 272,079 shares of company stock valued at $5,670,529. Insiders own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOX. Ostrum Asset Management grew its holdings in BOX by 120.0% in the first quarter. Ostrum Asset Management now owns 63,319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 34,538 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in BOX by 24.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 22,574 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in BOX by 10.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 150,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 14,127 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in BOX by 352.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 367,180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after purchasing an additional 286,083 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in BOX by 0.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 383,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their enterprise content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

