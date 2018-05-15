Bovie Medical (BVX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Bovie Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:BVX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical device company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Bovie Medical had a negative return on equity of 21.67% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $9.92 million for the quarter.

Bovie Medical traded up $0.35, hitting $4.00, on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. 1,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,897. Bovie Medical has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $4.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bovie Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Bovie Medical Corporation, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets electrosurgical devices and technologies, and related medical products used in doctor's offices, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. The company provides electrosurgical products, including desiccators, generators, electrodes, electrosurgical pencils, and various ancillary disposable products used during surgical procedures in gynecology, urology, plastic surgery, dermatology, veterinary, and other surgical markets for the cutting and coagulation of tissue.

