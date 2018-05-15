Boston Scientific (BSX) Shares Sold by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 502,668 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,012 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific makes up about 2.1% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $13,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Scientific opened at $29.86 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The stock has a market cap of $41.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.81. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $28.49 and a 12 month high of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

BSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.04.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $136,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David A. Pierce sold 16,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $439,722.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,512 shares of company stock worth $5,005,583 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiovascular, Rhythm Management, and MedSurg. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

