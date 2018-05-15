Boston Properties (BXP) Insider Bryan J. Koop Sells 10,560 Shares

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) insider Bryan J. Koop sold 10,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.27, for a total transaction of $1,312,291.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of BXP opened at $122.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Boston Properties has a 1 year low of $122.28 and a 1 year high of $124.57. The company has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.57.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.50. Boston Properties had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $661.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 397.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $493,000. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BXP. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $129.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $133.00 target price (down from $136.00) on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.54.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties is a fully integrated real estate investment trust that develops, redevelops, acquires, manages, operates and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space totaling 50.3 million square feet and consisting of 167 office properties (including eight properties under construction), six residential properties (including four properties under construction), five retail properties and one hotel.

