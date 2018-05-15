Boston Partners Has $879.78 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (MSFT)

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,285,045 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 671,781 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.0% of Boston Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Boston Partners’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $879,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC now owns 16,865 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 9,406 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,075,134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $91,966,000 after purchasing an additional 44,197 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 33,586 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,541 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $325,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,278 shares in the company, valued at $15,928,854. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total transaction of $279,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 178,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,633,337.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $930,900. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Microsoft to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Goldman Sachs set a $100.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a $120.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Microsoft from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Vetr upgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.39 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.77.

Microsoft opened at $98.03 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $97.32 and a 1-year high of $98.69. The company has a market capitalization of $752.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.04.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The software giant reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. Microsoft had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $26.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.76%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, including Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, such as Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; Dynamics business solutions, such as financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and mid-size businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises; and LinkedIn online professional network.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.