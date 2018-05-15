Boston Partners Has $12.26 Million Stake in NeoPhotonics Co. (NPTN)

Boston Partners grew its stake in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) by 506.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,789,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,494,520 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in NeoPhotonics were worth $12,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 43,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 236.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 178,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 125,720 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 210,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. 73.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities set a $13.00 price objective on NeoPhotonics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. B. Riley raised their price objective on NeoPhotonics from $5.75 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Monday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NeoPhotonics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Shares of NeoPhotonics opened at $6.09 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $259.33 million, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 0.94. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.77.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07). NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 26.15% and a negative net margin of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $68.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that NeoPhotonics Co. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

