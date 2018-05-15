Boot Barn (BOOT) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.92-1.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.01. Boot Barn also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.10-0.12 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boot Barn from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Boot Barn from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Monday, April 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Boot Barn presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.33.

BOOT traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.96. 1,514,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,475. The firm has a market cap of $564.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.58. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $21.42 and a fifty-two week high of $21.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

In related news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 26,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $496,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,378. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,811 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,345. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, ladies, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

