BoostCoin (BOST) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $0.00

BoostCoin (CURRENCY:BOST) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 15th. In the last seven days, BoostCoin has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. BoostCoin has a market cap of $99,747.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of BoostCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BoostCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and C-CEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00048084 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00070599 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00012413 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00143949 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00022958 BTC.

Stealthcoin (XST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004241 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003656 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00039052 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.40 or 0.00590333 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000201 BTC.

BoostCoin Profile

BOST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2014. BoostCoin’s total supply is 11,855,487 coins. BoostCoin’s official Twitter account is @boostcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . BoostCoin’s official website is myboost.io

BoostCoin Coin Trading

BoostCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoostCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoostCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BoostCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

