Boenning Scattergood Reiterates Hold Rating for LaSalle Hotel Properties (LHO)

Boenning Scattergood reiterated their hold rating on shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO) in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LHO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase raised shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $27.00 price target on shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LaSalle Hotel Properties currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.68.

Shares of LHO stock opened at $31.71 on Friday. LaSalle Hotel Properties has a one year low of $31.31 and a one year high of $31.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $223.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.67 million. LaSalle Hotel Properties had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. analysts forecast that LaSalle Hotel Properties will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 28th. LaSalle Hotel Properties’s payout ratio is 72.87%.

In other LaSalle Hotel Properties news, CEO Michael D. Barnello acquired 19,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.65 per share, with a total value of $478,160.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 183,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,516,397.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LHO. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,260,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,417,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,130,000 after buying an additional 2,269,602 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $50,779,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties by 44.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,309,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,848,000 after buying an additional 402,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 444,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,477,000 after buying an additional 232,429 shares during the last quarter.

About LaSalle Hotel Properties

LaSalle Hotel Properties is a leading multi-operator real estate investment trust. The Company owns 41 properties, which are upscale, full-service hotels, totaling approximately 10,400 guest rooms in 11 markets in seven states and the District of Columbia. The Company focuses on owning, redeveloping and repositioning upscale, full-service hotels located in urban, resort and convention markets.

