BMO Capital Markets Lowers DHX Media (DHX.B) Price Target to C$4.50

DHX Media (TSE:DHX.B) had its price objective reduced by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 40.63% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on DHX Media from C$5.75 to C$4.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 26th. CIBC lowered their price target on DHX Media from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$4.82.

DHX Media traded down C$0.17, hitting C$3.20, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 633,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,187. DHX Media has a fifty-two week low of C$3.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.33.

