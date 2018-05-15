Blucora (BCOR) Receives $31.08 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.31.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BCOR. Barrington Research increased their price target on Blucora from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Blucora in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Craig Hallum set a $35.00 target price on Blucora and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd.

Get Blucora alerts:

Shares of Blucora stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $33.35. 2,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,339. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of -0.11. Blucora has a 52 week low of $33.25 and a 52 week high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The information services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.65 million. Blucora had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Blucora will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Mathieu Frederic Stevenson sold 33,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $806,735.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 58,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,934.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John S. Clendening sold 35,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $859,769.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 269,695 shares of company stock worth $6,897,211. 2.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Blucora by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 625,603 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,826,000 after buying an additional 69,344 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Blucora by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 49,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 32,460 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Blucora by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 743,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,438,000 after buying an additional 111,971 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its position in Blucora by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,490,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,940,000 after buying an additional 541,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Blucora by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 67,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 15,795 shares during the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.