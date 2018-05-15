BLOCKv (VEE) Market Capitalization Tops $60.87 Million

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. During the last week, BLOCKv has traded 16.4% lower against the dollar. One BLOCKv token can now be purchased for $0.0397 or 0.00000466 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, Upbit, Tidex and IDEX. BLOCKv has a market cap of $60.87 million and $333,589.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008431 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004215 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00022943 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000818 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.34 or 0.00765536 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00057413 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011766 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00149481 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00092239 BTC.

BLOCKv Profile

BLOCKv’s launch date was November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,531,433,921 tokens. The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io . BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

BLOCKv can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Radar Relay, OKEx, Bancor Network, Tidex, Bittrex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

