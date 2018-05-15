Blakecoin (BLC) 1-Day Volume Hits $377.00

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Blakecoin has a market capitalization of $290,515.00 and $377.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blakecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0192 or 0.00000235 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and C-Patex. During the last week, Blakecoin has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8,226.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $689.72 or 0.08426230 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,258.84 or 0.15379200 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.59 or 0.01668710 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $194.57 or 0.02377020 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00209696 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $328.62 or 0.04014700 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.90 or 0.00682956 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Blakecoin Profile

Blakecoin (BLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theBlake-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2013. Blakecoin’s total supply is 15,122,697 coins. Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin . The official website for Blakecoin is www.blakecoin.org

Blakecoin Coin Trading

Blakecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blakecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blakecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

