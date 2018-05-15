Blackhill Capital Inc. Has $12.08 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Blackhill Capital Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for approximately 2.3% of Blackhill Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Blackhill Capital Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $12,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 2,838.2% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 18,051 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 43,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 826,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,835,000 after purchasing an additional 6,437 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,319,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 93,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,928,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. Simmons sold 9,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $708,619.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $14,553,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,896,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,936,214,688.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 361,472 shares of company stock worth $29,328,215 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and opened at $83.07 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $82.10 and a 1-year high of $83.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $89.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.26.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 17th will be paid a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 16th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.57%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LLY. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine lowered Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on Eli Lilly and and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $90.00 price objective on Eli Lilly and and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.11.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

