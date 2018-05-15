Blackbaud (BLKB) Director Joyce Nelson Sells 2,000 Shares

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Director Joyce Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.75, for a total transaction of $203,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,935.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Blackbaud opened at $99.64 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Blackbaud has a 52-week low of $99.56 and a 52-week high of $101.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 57.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Blackbaud had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The company had revenue of $204.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Blackbaud will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 25th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Blackbaud’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLKB. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Blackbaud during the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackbaud during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Blackbaud during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackbaud during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Blackbaud during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson set a $110.00 price target on shares of Blackbaud and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Blackbaud from an “in” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.14.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, corporations, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other charitable giving entities primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company offers Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM (constituent relationship management), which are fundraising and relationship management solutions; Luminate CRM for campaign management, constituent relations, business intelligence, and analytics; eTapestry, a cloud fundraising and donor management solution; everydayhero, a cloud crowdfundraising solution; and JustGiving, a social platform for giving.

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.