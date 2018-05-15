Bitcoin Planet Tops One Day Trading Volume of $10.00 (BTPL)

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 15th. Bitcoin Planet has a total market capitalization of $90,738.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Planet has traded down 39% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Planet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000157 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Novaexchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $424.55 or 0.05001530 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00050532 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.86 or 0.01129330 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00048172 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00070402 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00112224 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00061928 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00032863 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00040704 BTC.

Bitcoin Planet Coin Profile

BTPL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Planet is bitcoin-planet.net . Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_

Bitcoin Planet Coin Trading

Bitcoin Planet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Planet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Planet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

