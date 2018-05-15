bitCNY Price Tops $0.16 on Major Exchanges (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 15th. bitCNY has a total market capitalization of $36.72 million and approximately $39.92 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, bitCNY has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One bitCNY token can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00001941 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, BitShares Asset Exchange, OpenLedger DEX and CoinTiger.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get bitCNY alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00008243 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004020 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00022787 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000795 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $60.41 or 0.00742436 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00054664 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012303 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00146871 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00090315 BTC.

bitCNY Token Profile

bitCNY’s launch date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 232,493,000 tokens. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

Buying and Selling bitCNY

bitCNY can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitShares Asset Exchange, OpenLedger DEX, BigONE and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for bitCNY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bitCNY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.