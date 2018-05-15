BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $4,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMRN. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

In other news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $318,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.43, for a total transaction of $1,648,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,731,555.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,587 shares of company stock valued at $10,197,260 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

BMRN stock opened at $89.54 on Tuesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $88.32 and a twelve month high of $89.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of -133.64 and a beta of 1.68.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.06). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $358.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.24 million. analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BMRN. BidaskClub raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase set a $127.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.50.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme that is used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Firdapse for Lambert Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome.

