BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research note issued on Tuesday. They presently have a $112.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.08% from the company’s current price.

BMRN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up from $119.00) on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.60.

Shares of BMRN opened at $89.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of -133.64 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.90. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $88.32 and a 1-year high of $89.95.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $358.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.24 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.01%. sell-side analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $846,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 11,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.15, for a total transaction of $908,496.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,137,907.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 121,587 shares of company stock valued at $10,197,260. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme that is used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Firdapse for Lambert Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome.

