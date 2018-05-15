Biolife Solutions (BLFS) Hits New 1-Year High and Low at $8.90

Biolife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) shares hit a new 52-week high and low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.90 and last traded at $8.62, with a volume of 256400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.62.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BLFS shares. Maxim Group set a $8.00 target price on shares of Biolife Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Biolife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Biolife Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Biolife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 million. Biolife Solutions had a negative net margin of 13.17% and a negative return on equity of 20.42%. research analysts anticipate that Biolife Solutions will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Rice sold 12,540 shares of Biolife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $66,085.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas Girschweiler sold 1,025,000 shares of Biolife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total transaction of $5,391,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,062,620 shares of company stock worth $5,613,583 over the last three months. 38.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Biolife Solutions by 199.8% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 254,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 169,341 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Biolife Solutions by 901.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 182,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 164,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Biolife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 11.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biolife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets patented hypothermic storage and cryopreservation solutions for cells and tissues in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced, delayed-onset cell damage, and death.

