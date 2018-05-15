Biolife Solutions (BLFS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.65 Million

Analysts expect Biolife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) to report $3.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Biolife Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.80 million. Biolife Solutions reported sales of $2.56 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Biolife Solutions will report full year sales of $14.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.60 million to $15.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $20.29 million per share, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $20.58 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Biolife Solutions.

Get Biolife Solutions alerts:

Biolife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 million. Biolife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 20.42% and a negative net margin of 13.17%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLFS. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Biolife Solutions from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Biolife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Biolife Solutions in a report on Monday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

NASDAQ BLFS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.56. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,700. Biolife Solutions has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $8.67.

In other Biolife Solutions news, Director Thomas Girschweiler sold 1,025,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total value of $5,391,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 12,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total transaction of $65,960.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,819.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,062,620 shares of company stock valued at $5,613,583. 38.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Biolife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Biolife Solutions by 901.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 182,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 164,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Biolife Solutions by 199.8% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 254,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 169,341 shares during the last quarter. 11.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biolife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets patented hypothermic storage and cryopreservation solutions for cells and tissues in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced, delayed-onset cell damage, and death.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Biolife Solutions (BLFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Biolife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biolife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.