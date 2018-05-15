Biolase (BIOL) Sets New 12-Month High and Low at $1.41

Shares of Biolase (NASDAQ:BIOL) reached a new 52-week high and low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.41 and last traded at $1.47, with a volume of 200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Biolase (NASDAQ:BIOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The medical technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). Biolase had a negative net margin of 38.56% and a negative return on equity of 66.34%. The company had revenue of $10.02 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Biolase stock. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in Biolase (NASDAQ:BIOL) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 459,606 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,145 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 0.45% of Biolase worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 36.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biolase Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine for patients and health care professionals in the United States and internationally. The company offers Waterlase all-tissue dental laser systems for cutting soft and hard tissues; and diode laser systems, which are used to perform soft tissue, pain therapy, and cosmetic procedures, including teeth whitening.

