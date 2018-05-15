Biolase (BIOL) Sets New 12-Month High and Low at $1.41

Shares of Biolase (NASDAQ:BIOL) reached a new 52-week high and low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.41 and last traded at $1.47, with a volume of 200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Biolase (NASDAQ:BIOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The medical technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). Biolase had a negative net margin of 38.56% and a negative return on equity of 66.34%. The company had revenue of $10.02 million for the quarter.
Biolase Company Profile
BIOLASE, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine for patients and health care professionals in the United States and internationally. The company offers Waterlase all-tissue dental laser systems for cutting soft and hard tissues; and diode laser systems, which are used to perform soft tissue, pain therapy, and cosmetic procedures, including teeth whitening.
