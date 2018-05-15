BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.83.

A number of research firms have commented on BCRX. ValuEngine raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 925,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after buying an additional 112,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 190.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 291,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 191,157 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 231,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 66,783 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 4,343.1% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 462,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 451,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $477,000. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,982. The company has a market cap of $542.94 million, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $6.00.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.20 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 114.36% and a negative net margin of 392.09%. equities research analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor to treat cancer in Japan.

