Bio-Path (BPTH) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) will post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPTH opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. Bio-Path has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.73.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Bio-Path from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused antisense drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

