BidaskClub Upgrades WesBanco (WSBC) to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

WSBC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WesBanco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WesBanco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a hold rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.60.

Shares of WSBC stock opened at $45.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. WesBanco has a one year low of $45.11 and a one year high of $45.76.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $97.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.77 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that WesBanco will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in WesBanco by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,661,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,881,000 after buying an additional 77,476 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in WesBanco by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,813,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,377,000 after buying an additional 64,509 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in WesBanco by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,724,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,110,000 after buying an additional 82,883 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in WesBanco by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 925,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,140,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in WesBanco by 13.3% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 733,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,030,000 after buying an additional 86,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

