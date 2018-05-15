BidaskClub Upgrades NVE (NVEC) to “Strong-Buy”

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
NASDAQ:NVEC traded up $1.73 on Monday, hitting $101.80. 17,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,487. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.54 million, a P/E ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 1.09. NVE has a 52 week low of $102.26 and a 52 week high of $102.26.
NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 46.59%.
NVE Company Profile
NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that utilizes electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data. Its products comprise standard sensors to detect the presence of a magnetic or metallic material to determine position or speed primarily for the factory automation market; and custom and medical sensors for medical devices to replace electromechanical magnetic switches.
