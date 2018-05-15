BidaskClub Upgrades NVE (NVEC) to “Strong-Buy”

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

NASDAQ:NVEC traded up $1.73 on Monday, hitting $101.80. 17,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,487. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.54 million, a P/E ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 1.09. NVE has a 52 week low of $102.26 and a 52 week high of $102.26.

Get NVE alerts:

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 46.59%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NVE by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVE by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,270,000 after buying an additional 71,915 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its position in shares of NVE by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NVE by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 6,425 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of NVE by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the period. 87.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVE Company Profile

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that utilizes electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data. Its products comprise standard sensors to detect the presence of a magnetic or metallic material to determine position or speed primarily for the factory automation market; and custom and medical sensors for medical devices to replace electromechanical magnetic switches.

Receive News & Ratings for NVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.