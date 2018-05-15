BidaskClub Upgrades CryoPort (CYRX) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CYRX. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of CryoPort in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CryoPort from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Get CryoPort alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $9.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.47 million, a P/E ratio of -28.56 and a beta of 0.71. CryoPort has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $9.70.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 million. CryoPort had a negative net margin of 66.29% and a negative return on equity of 48.12%. CryoPort’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. equities analysts forecast that CryoPort will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 29,257 shares of CryoPort stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $287,596.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of CryoPort during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CryoPort during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CryoPort during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of CryoPort by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,487 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 12,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CryoPort during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

CryoPort Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc provides cryogenic logistics solutions to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

Receive News & Ratings for CryoPort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CryoPort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.