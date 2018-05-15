BidaskClub Downgrades Brookline Bancorp (BRKL) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th.

Shares of Brookline Bancorp opened at $17.00 on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Brookline Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $17.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $65.66 million for the quarter. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 7.99%. sell-side analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In related news, Director Charles H. Peck sold 10,000 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $164,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darryl J. Fess sold 20,000 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $329,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRKL. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $185,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts.

