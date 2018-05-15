BiblePay (BBP) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $330.00

BiblePay (CURRENCY:BBP) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. In the last week, BiblePay has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. BiblePay has a market capitalization of $1.94 million and $330.00 worth of BiblePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BiblePay coin can now be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges including C-CEX and SouthXchange.

BiblePay Coin Profile

BiblePay (CRYPTO:BBP) is a POBh coin that uses the Proof-of-BibleHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2017. BiblePay’s total supply is 636,946,038 coins. BiblePay’s official Twitter account is @biblepay. The Reddit community for BiblePay is /r/BiblePay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BiblePay’s official website is biblepay.org.

BiblePay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiblePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BiblePay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BiblePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

